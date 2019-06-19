The 15 best-paying tech jobs in Austin for new grads

AUSTIN (KXAN/ABJ) — Mobile app developers stand to make more than $100,000 a year — even for someone just entering the workforce — and right now a cursory search on job websites such as Indeed.com yield hundreds of such positions begging to be filled in Austin.
That’s just one of several technology job types highlighted in a new study that shows recent college graduates could quickly make salaries ranging from $60,000 to over $100,000, should they pick one of these high-paying tech professions.
The data comes from compensation and workplace culture site Comparably, which came up with the ranking of the top technology jobs for new college grads, based on paychecks.
According to the study done by Comparably, these are the 15 best-paying tech jobs for new graduates along with the average Austin salary for each position:
- Senior Developer – $85,677
- Lead Engineer – $96,250
- Mobile Developer – $103,100
- Data Scientist – $90,450
- Product Manager – $79,166
- DevOps Engineer – $83,312
- UI/UX Designer – $69, 285
- Business Development Manager – $65,000
- Marketing manager – $62,055
- Business Analyst – $67,846
- QA Analyst – $64,555
- Financial Analyst – $60,625
- Operations Manager – $54,000
- Web/Visual Designer – $55,166
- Sales Manager – $67,500