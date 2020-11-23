‘That smile I will never forget,’ family member mourns Fredericksburg teen found after fire

A family member says Azalyia Hernandez was full of life. The family member says Hernandez was one of the two people investigators found dead inside a Fredericksburg apartment where a fire broke out Sunday morning. (Photo courtesy Stephanie Sorola-Borda)

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN)– A family member confirms that 15-year-old Azalyia Hernandez was one of the two people found after an apartment fire in Fredericksburg Sunday morning.

Stephanie Sorola-Borda, Hernandez’s aunt, says the other person found was Hernandez’s friend.

First responders say they found two people dead inside Ten19 Apartments on Friendship Lane.

The Fredericksburg ISD superintendent says both were 10th grade students at Fredericksburg High School.

The Texas Fire Marshal’s Office was also called to the scene and is “actively investigating the crime,” the police department wrote on Facebook. The department says an update to the investigation should be released Monday afternoon or evening.

“She had big dreams and a huge heart,” Sorola-Borda told KXAN News in a message. “Full of life. She lit up the room with her beautiful smile. ”

She says her niece loved dancing and that family members would sometimes catch her dancing alone.

“She made everyone laugh,” Sorola-Borda says. “I can’t believe this happened!”

Sorola-Borda says a family friend started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral costs.

“The FISD family and community is saddened by the tragic loss of two of our very own FHS students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the two students.



Both students attended FHS. To support our families and students we have counselors available as needed to support the families, students, and staff as needed. The administration has reached out to the families and are making available the resources we have to offer as a district and community.” Jeffrey L. Brasher, Fredericksburg ISD superintendent

A spokesperson for the state fire marshal says investigators are still trying to determine where the fire started and what caused it.