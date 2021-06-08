Yuengling to hit Texas beer coolers August 23

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beer from Yuengling, America’s Oldest Brewery, will be in Texas stores beginning August 23.

The Pennsylvania-based brewery, through a partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company, will release its traditional lager, along with two varieties of light lagers and its golden pilsner, outside its 22-state Eastern U.S. footprint.

Texas is the first state Yuengling is releasing its products in with the new partnership. The beer itself will be made in Molson Coors’ brewery in Fort Worth. Originally, the company planned to release its beer in Fall 2021, so it’s coming to store coolers in the Lone Star State a little earlier.

“It’s exciting to finally see the first state-wide launch of our joint venture come to fruition,” said Molson Coors CEO and President Gavin Hattersley. “Over the next few months, our skilled team at the Molson Coors Ft. Worth brewery will work hand-in-hand with the Yuengling family to bring Texans the rich tradition and quality that America’s Oldest Brewery is known for.”

To celebrate the launch, the company is holding a “SuperFan Sweepstakes” where winners will have a chance to attend a “First Taste Party” as a VIP. Those 21 and older can enter the sweepstakes through Yuengling’s website.

Shortly after Yuengling becomes available, Texans will be able to buy it and other beer and wine before noon on Sundays. Texas lawmakers loosened restrictions on purchasing some alcohol on Sundays in the last legislative session, and beginning Sept. 1, people can buy beer and wine at 10 a.m. Sundays instead of noon.

The COVID-19 pandemic sent waves through the beverage industry and led to the passing of a bill that allows restaurants to sell alcohol to go. It was initially temporarily allowed under an executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, but the bill made it a permanent fixture for restaurants moving forward.

Two other bills that would allow liquor and spirits sales on Sunday did not make it to the floor for votes. House Bill 2232 and Senate Bill 1013 were left it committee and would have overturned the previous law outlawing Sunday liquor sales.