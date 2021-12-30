Yelp ranks 5 Texas restaurants in Top 100 eateries of 2021

TEXAS (KXAN) — Craving to try some new restaurants in 2022 as part of your new year resolutions? Yelp is one step ahead of you and has outlined five Texas restaurants in its Top 100 national restaurants of 2021, including two here in Central Texas.

The highest-ranked Texas restaurant on the list is also the one most local to Austin: 1618 Asian Fusion, located at 1618 E. Riverside Drive in Austin. With a combination of Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese, Singaporean and Southeast Asian food on its menu, 1618 Asian Fusion came in eighth nationally for its culinary offerings.

Waffle Love, located at 1300 Gattis School Road, Ste. 100 in Round Rock, rounded out Central Texas eateries on the list, with a 93rd rank. Menu options include a croissant waffle sandwich, chicken and waffles, a Nutella-centered dish as well as make-your-own creations.

If you’re planning on an interstate trek to either Dallas or Houston in 2022, you might want to take a detour to one of these top-ranked eateries for a bite to eat. Coming in at No. 16, Tacos Doña Lena — located at 8788 Hammerly Blvd. G in Houston — serves tacos, enchiladas and gorditas as part of its menu.

Also in Houston is Shun, a Japanese restaurant ranked 70th on Yelp’s national list. The restaurant, located at 2802 S. Shepherd Drive, features a raw bar, brisket ramen, handrolls and sashimi on its menu.

For those planning to visit Dallas, the Maple Leaf Diner, located at 12817 Preston Road, Ste. 129. Ranked 54th, the eatery concentrates its menu on poutine and Canadian cuisine, along with operating a bakery and dairy bar.

For its national ranking, Yelp’s methodology factored in requests from individual users on which restaurants they were most excited to return to in the new year.

The company’s data science team then reviewed the submissions to help determine the top restaurants by “ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally,” according to a release.