AUSTIN (KXAN) – There’s nothing better than a cross-country road trip. You get to see the sites, stop at some quirky roadside stops and listen to that podcast series everyone has been raving about.

Cyril Bertheau is about to do a cross-country road trip of his own from Austin, Texas, to Seattle, Washington. But Bertheau’s trip won’t be your typical American extended drive– instead of a car, he’s hopping on the back of his horse, Shiok.

Bertheau said that the Bertheau family has a tradition where all the eldest sons will partake in a “great adventure.”

Cyril Bertheau is going to do a 100-day long horseback riding trip from Austin to Seattle. (Photo courtesy/ Sam Stark)

“My grandad traversed the Sahah Desert by foot. My dad went through Indonesia by foot as well. And now it’s my turn with a horse,” he said.

Bertheau is an experienced horseback rider. He said that he rode competitively for many years. His equestrian experience – coupled with his penchant for road trips – made choosing a 100-day horseback riding excursion the obvious choice for his “great adventure.”

Bertheau said he understands people may be concerned for Shiok’s physical well-being on the 2300-mile road trip where he will be the vehicle. However, Bertheau said he will ensure the horse will stay healthy throughout the trip.



“Rest is going to be important,” he said. “I have to take care of him and make sure he recovers.”

Bertheau said he plans to ride five full days a week with one half day and one day off so Shiok can recoup. The horse also won’t be dragging a trailer as Bertheau wants his trip to feel like the “old west,” and will camp out along trails. He said that he will also avoid asphalt when possible.

Bertheau heads West out of Zilker Park this Sunday. He said, that his grandfather, dad and himself are pumped. His mom on the other hand is a bit warier about the journey.

“My mom is scared to death,” Bertheau said.