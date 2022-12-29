AUSTIN (KXAN) — 2022 was a big year for Texas.

KXAN’s YouTube page reflects some of the state’s high-interest stories of the year. From the midterm elections in October to the murder of professional cyclist Moriah Wilson in Austin last May, and some trickery to throw off porch pirates.

There was the tragic school shooting in Uvalde in May where 19 students and two teachers died.

Here are the 10 videos that had the most views this year:

Just over a month before the 2022 gubernatorial election, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke faced off for a debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar Media Group hosted the debate, the only one the candidates agreed to before Election Day.

That video is 57 minutes and two seconds long. It had 1.2 million views, 16,000 likes, and 18,000 comments.

In September, several people reported their doorbell cameras catching the same thieves stealing packages from porches in their neighborhood. One couple tried to deter the porch pirates by making a fake package filled with dirty diapers, but the thieves struck back.

The video is two minutes and 25 seconds long. It has 1 million views, 13,000 likes, and 8,200 comments.

The manager of the privately-owned Windy Point Park claimed a park ranger “body-slammed” her after a disagreement over access to easements and boat launches on Lake Travis in April. The incident was caught on video.

The video is two minutes and 18 seconds long, and it has 862,000 views, 8,400 likes, and 4,200 comments.

A baby girl who went missing 40 years ago after her parents were found dead in a wooded area in Texas was found “alive and well.” She’s now 42 years old and was able to contact her extended family after being notified of her parents’ identities.

The video is 15 minutes and 28 seconds and has 738,000 views, 18,000 likes, and 1,600 comments.

Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of killing of professional cyclist Moriah Wilson. Armstrong evaded authorities for 43 days before she was taken into custody June 30. An arrest warrant was issued for Armstrong May 17 and federal agents began searching for her on May 20.

At the same time the search started, the cycling community rallied behind a fundraiser for Wilson’s family.

This video is a minute and 59 seconds long and has 468,000 views and 917 comments.

The Robb Elementary School teacher who initially propped open the exterior door the Uvalde gunman used to enter the building thought she had locked it, according to her interview with NewsNation.

The woman spoke out about what happened two days after the shooting.

The video is two minutes and six seconds, and it has 451,000 views and 3,300 comments.

The family of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen fought for answers in her death — a fight made harder by Texas’ so-called “Dead Suspect Loophole.” It’s the same loophole transparency advocates worried would be used to block the release of records in Uvalde.

The video is two minutes and 28 seconds and it has 358,000 views, 2,500 likes, and 587 comments.

This video shows KXAN’s First Warning Weather team reporting and reacting live to a tornado passing over Round Rock. This happened during a newscast, and the weather team was able to provide live footage of the tornado while it was moving across the ground and sending debris flying over I-35 during rush hour.

The video is a minute and 20 seconds, and it has 358,000 views, 2,400 likes, and 556 comments.

A panel of undecided voters watched the Texas governor’s debate and reacted in real time to the candidates’ responses. We wanted to know if the debate swayed voters toward one candidate or the other.

We also published a poll online for anyone to vote on who they thought won the debate.

The video was five minutes and 52 seconds. It had 305,000 views, 3,900 likes, and 2,800 comments.

Austinites have been facing the frustrations of fast-paced growth and development for years, but one resident got creative with how he’d handle the impacts.

A man whose home sat on South Congress Avenue for over 90 years picked it up and moved it 25 miles away after the property was bought and he found out the developer wanted to tear the house down.

This video is two minutes and 17 seconds long. It has 298,000 views, 2,000 likes, and 312 comments.

