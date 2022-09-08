SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The WWE Royal Rumble will come to the Alamodome in January.

The City of San Antonio and the WWE announced Wednesday the city will host the event Jan. 28.

According to the announcement, this is the fourth time the city has hosted the event and the third time it will be at the Alamodome.

Royal Rumble tickets go on sale Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. Central Time. You can register for presale on WWE’s website.

WWE said the event will be headlined by two 30-men and 30-women matches, with the winners of both receiving a championship match opportunity at WrestleManina in Los Angeles.