AUSTIN (KXAN) — The world’s smallest Buc-ee’s travel center has reopened in West Texas, but there’s a catch.

You won’t find any gas, Beaver Nuggets or spotless restrooms here. The travel center is actually an art installation.

The art piece, located between Sanderson and Marathon, originally popped up last year. It has now “mysteriously reappeared in the West Texas desert, much to the delight of residents and visitors alike,” according to a press release from Buc-ee’s.

The real Buc-ee’s said it doesn’t know who created the attraction, but it is “delightfully amused.” The team “immediately dispatched a cleaning crew,” said Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee’s.

The world’s largest Buc-ee’s opened (for real) near Knoxville, Tennessee, Monday. The new travel center won’t hold the title for long though. An even bigger Buc-ee’s is planned in Luling.