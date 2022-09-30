MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly robbed his girlfriend while she was trying to buy emergency contraceptives- they said it was all in retaliation for her not wanting to have his baby. Gilbert Vasquez, 31, has been charged with Robbery.

According to an affidavit, on September 22, Midland Police officers responded to a Walgreens after a woman called 911 to report she had been robbed.

At the scene, investigators met with a victim who said she’d been intimate with her boyfriend, identified as Vasquez, earlier in the evening. She accused Vasquez of being “overly clingy” and said he wanted her to have his baby. The victim said she wasn’t ready to get pregnant, so she came to Walgreens to buy Plan B.

She said she was sitting in the parking lot of the store with her windows rolled down when Vasquez, who had reportedly followed her in his own vehicle, reached into her car and stole her purse, phone, and car keys, and left the scene.

Investigators then went to Vasquez’s home and were able to recover the victim’s phone and wallet but were unable to find her purse or car keys. Vasquez was then arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on a $50,000 bond.