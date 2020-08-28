Woman jumps from 18-wheeler in Texas to escape suspected sex traffickers

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police in Cisco, Texas say a woman was seriously injured when she jumped from an 18-wheeler near Flying J/Denny’s on I-20 around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman told detectives she was kidnapped in El Paso and officers believe, “the perpetrators’ intentions were to use the female in sex trafficking operations,” according to a social media post.

Police say the 18-wheeler has a green cab with a white stripe and was last seen pulling a white box trailer.

“It is reported that another female was in the truck and may be in grave danger,” Cisco police wrote in a Facebook post. Two Cuban males and a Hispanic male may also be inside.

Authorities across Texas were searching Thursday for the truck and individuals involved. As of Thursday afternoon, no contact had been made.

The Cisco Police Department says crisis workers are providing care and placement for the victim.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Cisco Police Department at (254)629-1728.