Woman facing murder charges in death of Temple friends gives birth in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN/ Nexstar) — A woman charged in connection with the murder of two Temple friends in early 2019 has reportedly given birth at Baylor Scott & White while in custody, according to attorney Michael White.

White’s office told a KXAN sister station that Maya Maxwell, 26, gave birth Sunday and that Child Protective Services took custody of the baby and put it in foster care. Maxwell is reportedly expected in court on June 21, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

In April, Maxwell along with her boyfriend, Cedric Marks, 45, were indicted on capital murder charges in the January deaths of Jenna Scott, 28 and Michael Swearingin, 32.

Maxwell previously told investigators she was in a Killeen home with Marks when he killed the duo. She also told investigators where to find the victims’ bodies. Based on her information, officials discovered the shallow graves in Oklahoma where bodies of the two victims had been dumped.

In February, Marks escaped custody for nine hours in Montgomery County, north of Houston, as he was being transported to Bell County from Michigan where he was initially arrested. After an extensive manhunt, he was found by police hiding in a trashcan in a Conroe neighborhood.

Marks’ wife, Ginell McDonough, was also charged in connection with the case. She’s accused of harboring a fugitive in her home, despite knowing there was a warrant out for Marks’ arrest.