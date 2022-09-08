NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels Police said no charges are expected to be filed against a driver in the death of woman Wednesday night.

Police say Alix Trask, 32, of Cibolo died on State Highway 46 at Krause Lane after being hit by a vehicle.

According to a police report released Thursday, Trask was walking on the highway at 8:45 p.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old woman from Seguin.

Police said Trask was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver, whom they did not name, stopped after the crash and cooperated fully with the investigation.