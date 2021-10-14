Woman, child believed to be dead after being caught in floodwaters in Bexar County

Video: Courtesy of WOAI

ST. HEDWIG, Texas (KXAN/WOAI) — A woman and young girl are missing and believed to be dead after they were swept away by flood waters Thursday in Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

NBC affiliate in San Antonio WOAI reports the search for the pair is happening on North Graytown Road and FM 1518 in St. Hedwig, which is east of San Antonio.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says several people had to be rescued as they were commuting to school. Several cars were swept away by floodwaters, according to WOAI.

The Bexar County sheriff believes the missing woman was on the phone with dispatch as the situation was unfolding. The girl is believed to be 5 years old, WOAI reports. They may have been traveling in separate vehicles.

Rescue teams are using drones in their search, WOAI says.

“Swift water is definitely something that’s not only Bexar County but really Central Texas. We’re not foreign to this. We see this often. Unfortunately, people don’t listen to the warnings, the signs that are up or even barricades, often times they just go around them,” said Chris Lopez, Bexar County fire marshal.