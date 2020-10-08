Wolfe City police officer terminated after being charged with murder of unarmed man

WOLFE CITY, Texas (KETK/KXAN) – On Thursday, Wolfe City announced Police Officer Shaun Lucas, who was involved in the shooting and death of a man outside a convenience store, has been terminated after being charged with murder.

After a criminal investigation by the Texas Rangers and Hunt County District Attorney of Lucas’s actions, Lucas, 22, was arrested and charged with the murder of Jonathan Price.

An affidavit released this week said when Lucas arrived at the convenience store on Oct. 3, he was greeted by Price, who asked the officer “you doing good” several times and extended his hand in a handshake gesture. Price apologized for broken glass on the ground, telling the officer someone had tried “to wrap me up.”

The affidavit says Lucas thought Price was intoxicated and tried to detain him. Price said “I can’t be detained” as Lucas grabbed at his arm and used “verbal commands.” When Lucas brought out a stun gun, Price began to walk away.

After Lucas deployed the stun gun, which didn’t fully affect Price, Price walked toward him and appeared to reach out to grab the end of the stun gun, the affidavit said. The affidavit said that Lucas then fired four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable,” Texas Rangers said in a statement. “The Texas Rangers have charged Officer Lucas with the offense of Murder and booked him into the Hunt County Jail.”

Lucas remained jailed Thursday on $1 million bond. He had been with the Wolfe City Police Department for a little less than six months when the shooting took place, according to records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He also previously worked as a jailer with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office for about five months.

Wolfe City is located an hour and 15 minutes northeast of Dallas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.