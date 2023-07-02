DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever been noodling?

Noodling, also known as hand-grabbing, is a unique and daring fishing technique that has been practiced for centuries.

Two men named Drew Moore and Justin White caught a record-breaking fish while out noodling in Lake Tawakoni, according to the fishing and camping website Field & Stream.

Drew Moore and Justin White embarked on a noodling adventure at Lake Tawakoni, situated east of Dallas. During their fishing expedition, both men managed to reel in two massive catfish, which have the potential to break records in the state of Texas.

The remarkable catches highlight the abundance and size of catfish in Lake Tawakoni, making it an attractive destination for avid anglers.

These achievements not only demonstrate the skill and determination of Drew Moore and Justin White but also shed light on the diverse and thriving ecosystem that Lake Tawakoni offers.

There’s no doubt that even more remarkable fishing tales will emerge as they explore the depths of Lake Tawakoni, further cementing its reputation as a premier fishing spot.