With child care in Texas limited to essential workers, Austin programs wait for answers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As some Texas businesses are being allowed to reopen while schools remain closed, a concern arises: not everyone can bring their children to a state-licensed childcare facility.

As of Monday evening, child care operators in Texas were only allowed to care for the children of “essential workers“, a spokesperson for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission confirmed.

The state’s guidance on who qualifies as an essential worker frequently points to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Critical Infrastructure Workforce List. The April 17 version of that list includes restaurant workers but does not appear to mention hairstylists or salon workers, for example.

Two major Austin area child care providers, the YMCA of Austin and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Austin area, tell KXAN they are serving only a fraction of the children they did prior to the pandemic and waiting for policy changes so that they can help out more of the families they previously provided childcare for.

The YMCA of the Austin area says that before the pandemic, they served children around 5,000 children at 120 locations. Currently, they are serving around 50 children per day, though they have the capacity to serve 120 children.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin says prior to the pandemic, they served around 3,000 kids a day at 32 sites. Presently, they are serving around 30 kids, but they note that if they were able to open up their care to people beyond “essential employees” they could immediately serve up to 126 kids at their “home club” location.

That means under these guidelines to provide care only to the children of essential workers, both YMCA and BGC in Austin are currently offering child care for around 1% of the children they usually do.

“Sad but true,” noted Joan Altobelli, PhD., Vice President of Licensed Child Care at YMCA Austin.

In the past few days, spokesperson for the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott told KXAN that state leaders are working to open up child care facilities to more children as soon as possible and as soon as that can be done safely. The spokesperson confirmed Monday that state leaders are still working to do so.

A spokesperson for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission told KXAN that Governor Abbott’s Strike Team will recommend re-opening of child care facilities “based on public health criteria and their medical expertise.”

“HHSC is working closely with the governor’s office, Texas Workforce Commission and other agencies to develop a plan to enable child care operations to serve children of additional workers,” the HHSC spokesperson added.

YMCA of Austin

YMCA of Austin provides child care for much of Hays County, Travis County, as well as parts of Bastrop County and Round Rock, explained Joan Altobelli, PhD., Vice President of Licensed Child Care at YMCA Austin. YMCA of Austin recently merged with Extend-a-Care to offer child care at 120 locations, mostly on school campuses.

Presently, YMCA has four Austin area child care locations: the Galindo Elementary School location, the Southwest Family YMCA at 6219 Oakclaire Drive & Hwy. 290 in Oak Hill, the East Communities YMCA at 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd. & E. 51st Street, and the Hays Communities YMCA at 465 Buda Sportsplex Drive, Buda, TX 78610.

A staff member at YMCA of Austin wears a mask. Photo courtesy Joan Altobelli.

Altobelli said the fact that Texas businesses are opening up while schools remain closed is impacting the parents YMCA works with “a great deal.”

With more people being asked to return to work, she said, “if they have children at home, they’re really forced to find other arrangements for their children without licensed childcare being open.”

Governor Abbott did issue guidance on April 30 which states that Texans can continue to receive unemployment benefits throughout the pandemic, if they refuse to return to work for certain reasons, including if a child’s school or daycare is closed and there are no alternatives available.

But Altobelli’s team is hearing from many parents who still are not eligible for childcare and worries that without access to licensed child care facilities, parents may turn to other options for child care that aren’t as safe like leaving a younger child with a slightly older child or an older relative who might be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

“It’s a mismatch to have businesses open without childcare available, that’s the backbone of the workforce,” Altobelli said.

“We’re ready waiting for the state to give us the go-ahead,” she said. “We’re planning camp locations like we always do in the summer, but with all the COVID-19 compliant precautions in place.”

But until Texas child care providers get the go-ahead from the state to expand who they offer services to, Altobelli said that YMCA child care has to continue turning people away, despite the daily calls for help with child care they get.

Altobelli explained that COVID-19 has turned the child care her team provides “completely upside down.” She said their care programs had to shut down initially when schools did but were then able to reopen somewhat to allow child care for essential workers.

“We had to become totally trained in the COVID-19 compliance for childcare centers, which has a lot of details that go along with it,” she said. “For example, the parents can’t come in the center at all.”

A YMCA staff member wears a mask sewed by YMCA Austin Vice President of Licensed Child Care Joan Altobelli. Photo Courtesy: Joan Altobelli.

In fact, no adults besides YMCA staff members can go in their centers — children meet the adults picking them up outside.

YMCA staff also take children’s temperatures and do health screenings to make sure they haven’t had symptoms in the past 24 hours or that they haven’t been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Every four or five hours, everybody in the building gets a temperature check and a health screening again to see if they have developed symptoms, Altobelli explained.

Children are expected to social distance by 10 feet and are given their own set of supplies, she said. Additionally, the same staff members remain working with the same group of kids throughout the day so that the YMCA knows exactly which people have been in contact with each other.

At Austin YMCA centers currently, children are required to come with facial coverings or masks on and staff are required to wear masks provided to them by the YMCA. Altobelli herself has sewed several hundred masks for her staff already to make sure they have enough personal protective equipment.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Austin Area

While Misti Potter is the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin area, during the pandemic her jobs have also included running food distribution, cleaning desks, and whatever else may be necessary to keep their operations going.

Misti Potter, the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin, holds supplies as part of her nonprofit’s Club-Go efforts which distribute bags with food and activities for families who are not eligible for child care. (Photo Courtesy: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Austin Area).

She explained that BGC has 32 club sites across Travis and Bastrop County. Currently, BGC is only providing child care from their new “home club” location and at one charter school they work with at the principal’s request.

“We’re doing everything you’re supposed to do from a child care perspective,” Potter said. “From all of the safety requirements and the sanitation requirements.”

She explained that children are with one instructor per day and that halfway through the day, kids will get one additional instructor without switching classrooms. Instead of rotating children through different program areas right now, they have to remain in their classroom, Potter said.

At BGC child care presently, face coverings are highly encouraged but not mandatory. However, anyone who is serving food or working directly with youth are required to wear face coverings. Social distancing is required at BGC facilities, Potter said, noting that all of these rules and guidelines could be subject to change as child care providers get more directions from the state on what is required.

Currently, BGC child care is keeping a ratio of nine children to one staff member to keep in line with rules that require gatherings no larger than ten people. Before the pandemic, BGC had a ratio of one staff member to 20 students.

“There’s a lot of really prohibitive parameters that have kept us from serving more kids,” Potter said. “All we’re waiting on is for someone to ‘say you can serve more kids ‘and we will take more kids because our parents are screaming for help.”

Potter said that her team did not realize how dire circumstances would be for parents in the Austin community until businesses started closing down.

BGC surveyed their members during the pandemic and got responses from 2,200 people, 98% of whom indicated they are now unemployed.

Photo courtesy Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Austin Area.

Potter feels that the most challenging part of the limbo Texas child care providers are in is, “honestly looking in the eyes of one of our parents and they’re in tears because they can’t feed their children.”

“And they’ve gone from gainfully employed to this level of desperation and they’ve been forced into unemployment. And it wasn’t by anything that they did. And quite frankly, if they’re of a population that’s undocumented, they also don’t qualify for the unemployment check that everyone’s getting,” she continued. “So it’s a completely different level of poverty that we have driven a lot of families into because of the situation that’s going on. And it’s got to stop because we need our families, you know, we need our kids fed and we need our families back to back to their whatever level of “normal” normal is going to be.”

BGC realized they needed to do something to reach out to families while they waited for policy changes.

A staff member packs a Club-on-the-Go bag to be handed out by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Austin area to families who are ineligible for child care under current state guidelines. Photo Courtesy Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Austin area.

They set up a Club-on-the-Go service in which BGC employees packed bags with snacks, meals, and activities each week to hand out to families who aren’t eligible to access child care under current guidelines. The bags have items linked to activities made by staff members which children can access through the BGC YouTube channel.

Potter said her team has given more than 7,000 of these bags to the community in the past eight weeks, including 125,000 meals and snacks.

“So for us to be able to serve more kids means that [the parents are] all going back to work, so if they’re all going back to work then we’re not having to make sure that they have food for their children,” Potter said.

The child care services her team provides have changed dramatically — at times hour by hour — since early March when policy and behavior changes related to COVID-19 began escalating prior to Spring Break.

“So in about 72 hours this organization pivoted our entire fundraising model and our service delivery model to kids,” as opposed to a school-based model, Potter said.

The children they are caring for now are children of “essential workers” including the children of first responders and children of people in medical professions, she explained.

Getting the funds to keep their nonprofit operations going in the months ahead will be challenging, BGC had to cancel two upcoming fundraising events and is waiting to decide whether fundraising event splanned for later on in 2020 can even happen.

“So from a fundraising perspective we were looking at almost immediately a little over a half a million dollar gap,” Potter said.

A Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Austin area staff member hands out Club-on-the-Go bags to families in the Austin area in a drive-though line. Photo Courtesy Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Austin area.

Now BGC is looking at creative fundraising solutions such as a virtual auction.

“I love that the city wants to step in and help and assist with funding but, that’s that’s a Band-Aid,” she said, referencing federal dollars Austin City Council will be allocating towards nonprofits and child care facilities. “Nonprofits are going to have to take the responsibility to make sure that they’re doing what they need to do in an innovative way to meet new needs and the norms of fundraising.”

She said that it will be important for community members to continue donating to nonprofits like hers. While monetary donations are needed, she welcomes protective equipment as well, noting that her team cannot seem to get their hands on enough disinfecting wipes.