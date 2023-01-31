AUSTIN (KXAN) — Winter weather forced transportation officials around Texas to shut down roadways. Icy roads are already causing problems, including a deadly 10-vehicle wreck in South Austin and an 18-wheeler crash earlier this morning.

One organization cutting back on deliveries due to unsafe road conditions is the Texas Food and Fuel Association. Paul Hardin, the entity’s CEO, said they will be making fewer deliveries while the roads are icy, which, depending on how long the temperatures stay low, could lead to shortages.

“Just like many folks on the road, priority one right now is the driver’s safety. That’s what we’re focused on. We just don’t want the fuel trucks out in this ice,” Hardin said. “This will put us a little bit behind overall in fuel delivery, but it’s nothing that we won’t recover from in the next few days – weather permitting, of course.”

Hardin said his organization continues to monitor conditions and will send drivers where it’s safe. Hardin said if it does get to the point where there are some shortages, it’s important for consumers to be patient.

“We’re trying to make sure everyone has the fuel they need and just doing it in the safest possible way,” he said.

“We just don’t want consumers to panic and line up for fuel the moment they can let the supply system naturally fill back up, and that’s going to be the way with things in the grocery stores and packaged goods you receive at home and everything else,” he continued.

If icy weather persists, grocery stores may also face shipment delays.

H-E-B said in preparation for the inclement weather, the grocery store chain reduced hours at some Central Texas stores, including all Austin locations to close at 6 p.m. Even in the icy weather, an H-E-B spokesperson said their staff and partners will continue to serve Texans.

“At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are committed to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face. Across our business, we are familiar with and regularly prepare for extreme weather events. Our dedicated Partners – at our stores, warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and transportation team – are ready and well-equipped to serve our customers with the products they need,” H-E-B posted to their media page.

“In preparation of the inclement winter weather, we are taking precautions to protect and support our Partners and our stores. Any out-of-stock are temporary. Our Partners restock shelves with more product throughout the day,” it continued.