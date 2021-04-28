Winter storm-related deaths in Texas increase to 151 in latest update

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services released an updated count of winter storm-related deaths in the state Wednesday afternoon.

The death toll now stands at 151. The county with the most deaths, according to DSHS, is Harris County with 41 winter storm-related deaths.

Here in the KXAN viewing area, the February winter storm is responsible for nearly 20 deaths, with Travis County reporting the most:

Lee County – 1

San Saba County – 1

Travis County – 12

Williamson County – 3

Fayette County – 1

DSHS tracks deaths that occurred between Feb. 11 and March 5 and considers the data to be preliminary. DSHS gets its information from medical certifiers who either submit a form specifying that a death was disaster-related or flag a death record as disaster related. DSHS disaster epidemiologists also work to match reports of disaster-related deaths with death certificates.

In addition to hypothermia, DSHS said the deaths have also been caused by traffic crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning, failure of medical equipment, chronic illnesses worsened by the storm, lack of oxygen at home, falls and fire.