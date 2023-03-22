AUSTIN (KXAN) — Willie Nelson will soon add another award to his trophy case.

The LBJ Foundation will present its most prestigious honor, the LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award, to Willie Nelson in May.

“A lifelong advocate for farmers, alleviating food insecurity, and support of rural communities, Nelson embodies President Lyndon Baines Johnson’s commitment to public service, particularly in the areas of farming and food security,” the foundation said about Nelson in a media release Wednesday.

Nelson will be honored with a gala dinner at the LBJ Presidential Library on May 12. Proceeds from the gala will benefit the newly established “Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities” at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

The endowment, a part of The University of Texas at Austin, will fund research and student fellowships. According to the school, it will focus on sustainable agriculture, eliminating hunger, resilient energy, sustainable water, and natural disaster recovery to benefit rural and farm communities.

“Willie Nelson is a national treasure who gained fame through his sheer musical talent and won hearts as someone who truly cares about the lives of his fellow Americans. A product of rural Texas, Willie has never forgotten where he comes from,” said Larry Temple, Chairman of the LBJ Foundation Board of Trustees. “His longtime efforts to raise money and awareness for family farmers through Farm Aid and numerous other endeavors to help those in need throughout his career make him a true inspiration.”

Former recipients of the LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award include President George H.W. Bush, President Jimmy Carter, Rep. James Clyburn, Sen. John McCain and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among others.