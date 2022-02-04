Widespread power outage reported in Texas City due to ‘flaring’

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KXAN) — A widespread power outage has been reported in and around Texas City, according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

The news outlet reported the outages were to the east of State Highway 146.

Nearby plants and facilities in the area were reportedly surging and causing “flare-ups” in the area, according to KPRC. The City of Texas City posted on its Facebook page there were no threats to the community, and Emergency Management was monitoring the situation.

No information about the cause of the outage has been provided. No shelter in place has been issued.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

