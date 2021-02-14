White House issues Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas winter weather event

Texas

Icy conditions at Sunrise Rd and Old Settlers Blvd in Round Rock. February 14, 2021. KXAN Photo/ Andrew Choat.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday evening that the White House issued a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas in response to the severe winter weather areas across the state are experiencing.

Abbott said he submitted a request for this declaration on Saturday to help the state in responding to the storm. The declaration from the Biden Administration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide emergency protective measures for mass care, sheltering, and federal assistance to all 254 of Texas’ counties.

Abbott said in a release, “I thank President Biden for quickly issuing a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas as we continue to respond to severe winter weather conditions throughout the state.”

“This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather,” he continued.

In a press release Sunday evening, the White House shared that President Biden declared an emergency in the state of Texas, ordering federal assistance to help state and local response to severe winter storms. This declaration authorizes federal agencies to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and provide assistance in all 254 Texas counties.

The White House said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now authorized to provide equipment and resources necessary to help out in Texas.

“Emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and direct federal assistance will be provided at 75 percent federal funding,” the White House release explained.

