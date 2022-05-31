TEXAS (KXAN) — Austin has long held the title as one of the fastest-growing cities nationally, but one of its suburbs is causing quite the commotion as well for home sale value growth.

Cedar Park was listed as one of Zillow’s most popular markets in Quarter 1 2022, according to a market report released May 24. It’s one of four Texas suburban cities from the Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin metro areas to make Zillow’s Top 50 list.

Cedar Park’s typical home value was listed at more than $618,000, a 10% growth in Q1, per Zillow data. Based on its typical home value growth, Cedar Park was ranked as the ninth hottest market nationally.

Elsewhere in Texas, Canyon Lake near San Antonio ranked No. 16, the Houston area’s Port Bolivar ranked No. 18 and Coppell near Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No. 30.

Zillow compiled its Top 50 ranking through the following analyses:

Year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter home value growth

Average daily Zillow page views on for-sale listings from January-March

Quarter-over-quarter growth in average daily Zillow page views from for-sale listings, as of March

Active for-sale listings per housing unit, as of March

Quarter-over-quarter growth among for-sale listings, as of March

“The suburbs that beat out all others to make the top 10 of Zillow’s most popular markets of Q1 are seeing home values grow faster on a quarterly basis than the principal city in their metro area, indicating stronger demand,” the Zillow report read in part. “Most of them have more expensive homes than their nearest major city, and several are significantly more expensive.”