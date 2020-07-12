Which Texas counties are exempt from Gov. Abbott’s face mask order?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ mask order went into effect on July 3, requiring people to wear a mask or face covering in most public settings to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order (GA-29) detailed an exemption for Texas counties with 20 or less active cases of the novel coronavirus.

As of last report on the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s website, 70 counties are exempt from Gov. Abbott’s order out of 254 counties in the state.

To be exempt from the face mask order, a county judge is required to submit an exemption form announcing the area’s ability to opt out.

Gov. Abbott’s order gives law enforcement the authority to issue a $250 fine for a repeated violation of the face covering order. However, several law enforcement agencies and Central Texas city officials are choosing to enforce the mandate in different ways.

As of Sunday, July 12, Texas has reported 258,658 total COVID-19 cases and 3,192 deaths, according to KXAN’s numbers. The state estimates 122,828 of those COVID-19 cases are currently active.

List of Texas counties exempt from face cover portion of GA-29 executive order: