TEXAS (KXAN) — One Texas city was named one of the most popular destinations for Gen X residents to move to in 2022, according to a 2023 study conducted by financial technology company SmartAsset. The cities were ranked based on which one had the largest percentage of new residents aged 45-54 who moved into the city out of the city’s total population.

Wichita Falls came in at No. 8 on the Top 10 cities Gen Xers were moving to, per the report. SmartAsset’s analysis found 2,187 new Gen X residents moved into the city last year, increasing the Gen X population to 10,775 residents — or 10.56% of the city’s total population.

Here’s a look at the complete Top 10 places Gen Xers moved to in 2022.

Surprise, Arizona: 4,414 new Gen X residents; total population for age range rose to 18,239 residents

Gen X represents 11.93% of total population Bend, Oregon: 2,858 new Gen X residents; total population for age range rose to 14,965 residents

Gen X represents 14.60% of total population Scottsdale, Arizona: 6,215 new Gen X residents; total population for age range rose to 32,881 residents

Gen X represents 13.68% of total population Orlando, Florida: 7,923 new Gen X residents; total population for age range rose to 40,219 residents

Gen X represents 12.81% of total population Fort Lauderdale, Florida: 4,507 new Gen X residents; total population for age range rose to 25,752 residents

Gen X represents 14.20% of total population St. George, Utah: 2,499 new Gen X residents; total population for age range rose to 10,282 residents

Gen X represents 10.19% of total population Jackson, Mississippi: 3,551 new Gen X residents; total population for age range rose to 16,829 residents

Gen X represents 10.56% of total population Hartford, Connecticut: 2,527 new Gen X residents; total population for age range rose to 14,442 residents

Gen X represents 12.11% of total population Hialeah, Florida: 4,569 new Gen X residents; total population for age range rose to 34,877 residents

Gen X represents 15.96% of total population

SmartAsset’s complete study is available online.