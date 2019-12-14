What’s the latest at the state’s temporary homeless camp?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some people staying at the state-run homeless camp in southeast Austin don’t believe Governor Greg Abbott has kept promises he made to them.

When the site was established in November, Gov. Abbott said it was intended to provide shelter temporarily until a more permanent solution could be found. The campsite is a former maintenance yard for TxDOT vehicles that stored road signs for the past 20 years.

Some of the camp attendees say they were promised electricity, opportunities to wash clothes, and food. While those amenities are being provided, campers say they are not to an acceptable standard.

“Now they’re giving us little bits of this, and that. I know he’s the Governor, but dude, follow up on what you say,” homeless camp attendee Robert Rhodes said.

On Thanksgiving Day, Gov. Abbott visited the camp and served meals while reiterating that the site was intended to be temporary. In the lead up to the camp, the Governor tweeted out there would be portable toilets, hand sanitation, and food.

A spokesperson with the Governor’s office specifically addressed previous complaints that there wasn’t electricity on site. The spokesperson told KXAN there was a fire hazard with too many extension cords and too few outlets, but the problem has been fixed.

The governor’s office said there is no longer a curfew on electricity use at the camp.