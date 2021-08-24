What’s the future of Texas’ energy grid? Panel discusses that at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Energy experts from around Texas are hosting a virtual webinar discussing the Public Utility Commission of Texas’ redesign of the state’s power grid at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The webinar also serves as a media briefing, organizers said, and they’ll discuss “the huge opportunities and potential pitfalls of the redesign.”

The PUC is scheduled to meet Thursday where commissioners will go over the redesign and consider “dozen” of comments they’ve received on it.

Scheduled to speak at Tuesday’s briefing are:

Bryn Baker, director of policy innovtion, Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance

Michael Jewell, energy law and public policy consultant

Alison Silverstein, former Texas PUC and FERC senior advisor

The panel will be moderated by Doug Lewin, president of Stoic Energy, LLC. We will stream the briefing in this story and on Facebook.