AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Office of the Attorney General (OAG) provided an update Wednesday on its investigation into the Dec. 2020 disappearance of Texas State University student Jason Landry.

The office said it had an unwavering commitment to the investigation and was pursuing all credible information it has received.

Landry was last seen Dec. 13, 2020, and his abandoned vehicle was found the following day on a rural road just outside of Luling, Texas.

OAG said its Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit has dedicated hundreds of hours of investigative resources to the case, including forensic testing, issuing search warrants, interviewing witnesses, and enlisting the assistance of experts.

The office said in November, its Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit held a case review.

“The panel thoroughly examined all parts of the case and concluded that all credible leads and investigative steps have been thoroughly pursued up to this point,” the Texas OAG said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the OAG encouraged anyone with credible information about the case to contact the Unit.

“Our thoughts remain with the Landry family during this difficult time,” the office said.