Whataburger releases LEGO-like build-your-own restaurant set

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whataburger is getting into the building game.

The company posted a new themed item for sale on its website that lets you build a replica of its iconic restaurant out of plastic bricks. They're not actual LEGOS, but a similar product from BRXLZ.

The set contains 1,737 pieces, including a mini Whataburger sign. It measures 10.5" x 6.5" x 5" and costs $39.99.