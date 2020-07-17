Whataburger plans ‘fresh’ design and remodel for its restaurants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whataburger is changing several aspects of its restaurant, but the menu will remain the same.

On Thursday, Whataburger announced plans for new designs and remodels that “will stay true to our unique look, just in an updated and fresh way” for its restaurants.

The restaurant says it will focus its remodeling efforts on reducing its “environmental impact by using renewable resources when possible,” as well as installing LED lighting and more efficient equipment for 24-hour use.

Whataburger also announced it’s opening restaurants in new markets in Tennessee and Kansas City. In June 2019, Whataburger founders sold their majority stake to BDT Capital Partners, LLC, a merchant bank based in Chicago to “expand the brand.”

Photos of Whataburger’s planned remodel