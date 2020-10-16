Whataburger launches new spin on the classic Lotería game

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Whataburger released rules and downloadable cards for a custom version of the classic Lotería game.

“Our version of classic Lotería celebrates all the things you love about Whataburger and makes sitting around the table with family a lot more fun (especially now),” the restaurant’s website read.

Got my @Whataburger loteria set ready to go pic.twitter.com/mQ1M0xNHvH — Refried Dreams (@ElMexicanZombie) October 15, 2020

The rules and custom Lotería cards can be found on Whataburger’s website.

In June last year, the iconic Texas burger chain announced that the founders have sold their majority stake to BDT Capital Partners, LLC, based in Chicago.

The sale of Whataburger upset many Texans and inspired a Waco man and his friends to create a ranting music video that went viral on social media.