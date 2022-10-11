(NEXSTAR) — Whata-bracelet! Texas-based jeweler James Avery and Whataburger, the Lone Star State’s signature fast food go-to, have released two brand new charms as part of their partnership — all in the honor of ketchup.

The two new James Avery charms are $84 and available via Whataburger’s Whatastore and via James Avery. The charms come in two variants: Fancy and Spicy.

Whataburger and James Avery’s collection of charms — so far (Courtesy of James Avery)

Previous jewelry created through the partnership include charms in the shape of french fries and of Whataburger’s signature foam cup. The charms join Whataburger’s other brand collaborations, which include collections with Yeti, Igloo and the Comfy.

Whataburger’s signature ketchups have become an integral part of the brand’s lore and have been available to purchase in grocery stores for several years.

James Avery is based in the Texas Hill Country and has been in operation since the 1950s.