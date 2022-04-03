ATLANTA, Georgia (KXAN) — The beloved Texas fast food chain Whataburger will be crossing over from the Lone Star State into the Atlanta region this year, company officials announced last week. The San Antonio-headquartered company currently has locations in 14 states, including one Georgia restaurant in Thomasville.

On deck for 2022 include restaurant locations in Kennesaw and Woodstock. Six locations are in the works with tentative 2023 openings:

503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga.

SEQ Buford Drive and Exchange Drive, Buford, Ga.

3321 Lexington Road, Athens, Ga.

3201 Atlanta Hwy., Athens, Ga.

100 Pottery Road, Commerce, Ga.

15 Wallace Blvd., Dawnsonville, Ga.

“The Atlanta area is a great location for Whataburger, and we couldn’t be more pleased to make our entry into the community with our Kennesaw restaurant expected to open this fall,” said Jon Barideaux, Whataburger’s market leader, in a release. “We’ve had the good fortune of meeting quite a few of our new neighbors already, and we’ve already felt every bit of their hospitality.”