TEXAS (KXAN) — You can’t beat a classic.

My Plates revealed the most popular license plate designs in Texas from 2022, and the Classic Black continues its six-year reign since taking the crown after its 2016 launch.

The Classic Black design accounted for more than 19,000 of over 91,000 sales of statewide and specialty license plates. The “classic” design traces back to 1958, when the state of Texas’ general issue plate design was fully black.

My Plate unveiled the most popular Texas license plate designs from 2022. (Courtesy: My Plates)

And apologies, University of Texas at Austin Longhorns: Texas A&M University took the helm as the most popular college plate statewide for 2022. On the sports front, Texans showcased their pride for the Dallas Cowboys, while the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s monarch butterfly design led as the most popular charity plate.

Here’s a breakdown, by category, of the most popular Texas license plates from 2022.

2022 Top 5 Selling Plates

Classic Black: 19,223 sold

Lone Star Black: 7,938 sold

Carbon Fiber: 5,665 sold

Classic Black Silver: 5,616 sold

Small Star Black: 4,369 sold

2022 Top 3 State Charity Plates

Texas Parks and Wildlife: Monarch butterfly

Texas Parks and Wildlife: Bluebonnet

Texas Parks and Wildlife: Whitetail deer

2022 Top 3 In-State College Plates

Texas A&M University

University of Texas at Austin

Texas Tech University

2022 Top 3 Out-of-State College Plates

Louisiana State University

University of Oklahoma

University of Alabama

2022 Top 3 Sports Plates