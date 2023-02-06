TEXAS (KXAN) — You can’t beat a classic.
My Plates revealed the most popular license plate designs in Texas from 2022, and the Classic Black continues its six-year reign since taking the crown after its 2016 launch.
The Classic Black design accounted for more than 19,000 of over 91,000 sales of statewide and specialty license plates. The “classic” design traces back to 1958, when the state of Texas’ general issue plate design was fully black.
And apologies, University of Texas at Austin Longhorns: Texas A&M University took the helm as the most popular college plate statewide for 2022. On the sports front, Texans showcased their pride for the Dallas Cowboys, while the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s monarch butterfly design led as the most popular charity plate.
Here’s a breakdown, by category, of the most popular Texas license plates from 2022.
2022 Top 5 Selling Plates
- Classic Black: 19,223 sold
- Lone Star Black: 7,938 sold
- Carbon Fiber: 5,665 sold
- Classic Black Silver: 5,616 sold
- Small Star Black: 4,369 sold
2022 Top 3 State Charity Plates
- Texas Parks and Wildlife: Monarch butterfly
- Texas Parks and Wildlife: Bluebonnet
- Texas Parks and Wildlife: Whitetail deer
2022 Top 3 In-State College Plates
- Texas A&M University
- University of Texas at Austin
- Texas Tech University
2022 Top 3 Out-of-State College Plates
- Louisiana State University
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Alabama
2022 Top 3 Sports Plates
- Dallas Cowboys
- Houston Astros
- San Antonio Spurs