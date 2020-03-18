What we know about the 32 coronavirus cases in Central Texas

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As of March 18, there are 32 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Central Texas.

Austin announced its first three cases March 13. Hays County’s first case was confirmed March 14. Williamson County announced it had its first 4 cases March 18.

Below is a table listing cases by county: