What was the most common car insurance claim in 2021? AAA Texas says it’s this

AUSTIN (KXAN) — AAA Texas released its top three auto insurance claims of 2021, and what seems minor could actually have a big impact on your premiums and on others around you.

The agency’s auto insurance division processed three types of claims the most over the past year.

Rear-end collisions/fender benders

Crashes while backing up

Hail damage

Most of the rear-end collisions and fender benders the agency processed can be traced back to distracted driving, it said. This type of crash represented 18% of all claims for the agency, and it can be costly. The agency said these kinds of crashes can cost more than $13,000 on average and can make premiums jump significantly upon policy renewal.

“Put down your phone and stay focused on the road,” a press release from AAA Texas said. “Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your risk for a crash.”

Back-up claims cost more than $3,400 on average and made up 10% of all claims at AAA Texas. Most of the crashes happen in parking lots or driveways, it said. Take your time while backing up, and if you’re in a parking lot, be vigilant about others backing out of spots and don’t cut across empty rows.

Texans know the weather gets wacky here, and sometimes severe storms roll through without a moment’s notice. Hail damage made up more than 9% of all claims processed and has an average repair cost of $5,700. Try your best to listen to weather reports on days when severe weather is possible and get your car in a garage or carport before hail starts to fall. If you can’t do that, try to throw some blankets or thick towels over your car.