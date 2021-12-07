What was the most common car insurance claim in 2021? AAA Texas says it’s this

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Car insurance rates continue to climb_458221

AUSTIN (KXAN) — AAA Texas released its top three auto insurance claims of 2021, and what seems minor could actually have a big impact on your premiums and on others around you.

The agency’s auto insurance division processed three types of claims the most over the past year.

  • Rear-end collisions/fender benders
  • Crashes while backing up
  • Hail damage

Most of the rear-end collisions and fender benders the agency processed can be traced back to distracted driving, it said. This type of crash represented 18% of all claims for the agency, and it can be costly. The agency said these kinds of crashes can cost more than $13,000 on average and can make premiums jump significantly upon policy renewal.

“Put down your phone and stay focused on the road,” a press release from AAA Texas said. “Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your risk for a crash.”

Back-up claims cost more than $3,400 on average and made up 10% of all claims at AAA Texas. Most of the crashes happen in parking lots or driveways, it said. Take your time while backing up, and if you’re in a parking lot, be vigilant about others backing out of spots and don’t cut across empty rows.

Texans know the weather gets wacky here, and sometimes severe storms roll through without a moment’s notice. Hail damage made up more than 9% of all claims processed and has an average repair cost of $5,700. Try your best to listen to weather reports on days when severe weather is possible and get your car in a garage or carport before hail starts to fall. If you can’t do that, try to throw some blankets or thick towels over your car.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss