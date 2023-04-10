TEXAS (KXAN) — An unusual furry friend paid a visit to the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park last week and has perplexed visitors since.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department posted a night camera shot of the critter on its Facebook page Thursday, which has since garnered traction online.

“We’re scratching our heads trying to identify this elusive creature. Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise?” park officials said in the tongue-in-cheek post.

Officials added the animal is likely an American badger, different from the honey badger that is native to Africa and Asia.

“While Americans Badgers are not commonly seen in the valley (partly due to their nocturnal behavior), this is part of their natural range,” the post concluded.