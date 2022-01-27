What is a CLEAR Alert, and when is it issued?

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, responded to a complaint filed with the Department of Justice this week regarding Operation Lone Star. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As law enforcement searched for a missing woman last seen in Austin on Jan. 25, a “CLEAR Alert” was issued from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Camerina Trujilo Perez was last seen around 5 a.m. on Jan. 25 and could be in danger.

But what is a CLEAR Alert and why was it issued?

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a CLEAR Alert is a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue and was created in 2019.

The alert was created to fill in the gap between missing children (AMBER Alert) or senior citizens (Silver Alert).

A CLEAR Alert helps law enforcement find missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or those who are in immediate danger of injury or death.

The alert also helps law enforcement find any potential suspects.

Criteria needed for a CLEAR Alert

In order to issue a CLEAR alert, the following criteria must be met, according to DPS:

The person who is missing is between the ages of 18 and 64

A preliminary investigation verified that the adult is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death OR the adult’s disappearance is involuntary, such as an abduction or kidnapping

The request must come within 72 hours of the adult’s disappearance

Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public to help locate the adult, a suspect or vehicle used in the incident

Once a law enforcement agency determines that a case satisfies the criteria, a request must be made to DPS.

CLEAR Alert legislation

The legislation for the alert was created in part to honor victims of violence, according to DPS.

C ayley Mandadi

ayley Mandadi D’ L isa Kelley

isa Kelley E rin Castro

rin Castro A shanti Billie

shanti Billie and the Rest

In total, there are eight alerts in the statewide network, including an AMBER Alert, Silver Alert, Blue Alert and a Camo alert.