Professor Wilson said stores like H-E-B incorporate the Texas name, colors and flag into its products.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, Buc-ee’s started construction on its latest and largest location in the country.

The Luling gas station — located on I-10 — will replace the current store with 120 fueling pumps, thousands of snack and drink options and Buc-ee’s well-known bathrooms.

Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and H-E-B are just a few places that hold a special place in many Texans’ hearts.

“It’s a Texas thing. It really is,” said Sally Cummings, a Texas native.

But why does the love run so deep?

Texas State University Associate Professor of Marketing Rick Wilson said it’s because those businesses tap into something that many feel strongly about: pride for the Lone Star State.

Texans know better than to expect a white Christmas, but this winter is set to be anything but. An update to the Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast shows a hot and dry season ahead for the Lone Star State.

The 90-day-outlook was published Thursday morning by the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service. It gives people a rough idea of what December, January and February will look like across the country.

KXAN First Warning Weather forecast

The outlook shows the effects of La Niña still clearly visible. A La Niña climate pattern tends to divide the country in half, bringing a dry winter to the southern half and a wetter winter to the northern half.

Austinites have been facing the frustrations of fast-paced growth and development for years, but one resident got creative with how he’d handle the impacts.

John Picciandra is picking up his home and moving it 25 miles away from where it sat on South Congress Avenue for over 90 years. The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.

The property was bought and the plan for the home was to tear it down, but that’s not what Picciandra wanted. Instead, he had the home split in two pieces and is moving it out to Dale, Texas.

“I lived here and loved the house and asked [the new lot owner] what he was going to do with it, and he said he was going to knock it down. I told him ‘no I’m going to take it with me.’”

A family-owned farm in Tahoka specializes in growing the most expensive spice in the world, saffron.

In the last three years, Meraki Meadows has grown saffron, a spice that could sell for a minimum of $9,000 a pound.

Karl McDonald came across the idea to grow saffron during the COVID-19 pandemic. McDonald and his family quickly found the West Texas climate was a perfect fit for the Crocus flower and ordered 20,000 Crocus Sativus bulbs from the Netherlands.