AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas cities continue to grow, and while that often means more expensive rent costs and additional traffic, it also comes with some benefits — such as a newly-expanded Buc-ee’s location in Central Texas, which will be the biggest in the nation.

Here’s what you missed this week.

New population estimates reveal fastest-growing cities in Texas

Between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, Texas’ population increased by 310,288 — more than any other state in the nation.

Georgetown and Leander are the fastest-growing cities in the country with populations greater than 50,000, both increasing their populations by more than 10% between 2020 and 2021.

Austin was one of the slowest-growing cities in the state, only increasing its population by 1,056 between July 2020 and July 2021, an increase of just 0.1%.

So how about rent?

Renters in Austin must work more hours to cover rent than those living in any other Texas city analyzed, SmartAsset found. With an estimated hourly wage of $23.44 and a median monthly rent of $1,346, those living in Austin need to work slightly more than 57 hours to cover rent.

Renters in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, and San Antonio are not exactly following the financial rule of spending no more than 30% of their income on housing, but they do come close. Based on SmartAsset’s data, here is roughly how much of an average renter’s income is going to housing:

Austin: 36%

Dallas: 34%

Houston: 33%

Fort Worth: 33%

San Antonio: 32%

El Paso is the only Texas city where the average renters are spending less than 30% of their income on housing at 29.7%.

A recent report found that rent in two Austin neighborhoods alone has risen by more than 100% over the past year.

The largest Buc-ee’s store in the country is coming to Central Texas

(Photo: Buc-ee’s Corporate)

With growth, also comes some benefits — and everything is bigger in Texas. The largest Buc-ee’s store in the country is coming here.

The travel center announced plans Wednesday to replace its existing store in Luling. The new location will be built next door, allowing for a seamless transition, according to a company press release.

Luling holds a special place for Buc-ee’s. The city was home to the brand’s first family travel center in 2003.

The new travel center will add more jobs to the area, employing at least 200 employees.