Wedding services allowed to resume in Texas with some restrictions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been a while – but wedding bells can ring in Texas again.

As part of his most recent executive orders, Gov. Greg Abbott said that wedding venues can reopen and services can resume.

However, that comes with some restrictions, particularly for indoor ceremonies.

For all ceremonies and receptions held indoors, the venue’s occupancy must not exceed 25%.

The rules are more relaxed for outdoor weddings as there are no occupancy limits, but social distancing must be practiced.

Austin wedding planner Barbara Hearne, who runs Barbara’s Brides, said she has been preparing for these changes for couples whose nuptials are coming up soon.

“They are willing to do what they need to do and whatever we have to do to make it work,” she said. “That’s how we are too. All of the vendors are ready to get back to work. We’re ready to see some joy and see some unions so we’ll make adjustments as we need to.”

As wedding dates were canceled and postponed over the last two months due to stay-at-home orders, couples have been creative, celebrating nuptials with Zoom, Facebook Live and other live-streaming services.