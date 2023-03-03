AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Weatherford Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing elderly man who was last seen Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ronald Hall, 80, was last seen shortly before 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North La Colina Road in Weatherford in a white 2016 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate 5LWXZ, according to officials.

Hall is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and is described as a white man, 5’7″, 205 pounds, brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a sage green shirt and khaki pants, officials said.

Law enforcement officials believe Hall’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If anyone has any information on Hall’s whereabouts, they can contact the Weatherford Police Department at (817) 598-4300.