WATCH: UT-Austin celebrates Class of 2021 at commencement ceremony

UT-Austin graduates celebrate at the 2021 commencement ceremony from Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. (Tahera Rahman/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin will celebrate its Class of 2021 graduates Saturday night at its commencement ceremony from Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.

Commencement 2021, recognizing the 138th graduating UT class, will start at 8 p.m. You can watch the full ceremony live at this link.

Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board for The Walt Disney Company Robert A. Iger will be the keynote speaker for Saturday’s celebration.

Graduates from each UT college will be represented in sections throughout the football stadium with the main graduation stage on the field.