WATCH TONIGHT: Survivors share experiences with a ‘History of Mass Violence’ in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least 32 shootings. More than 250 hurt. At least 208 killed. This is the history of mass violence in Texas in the past four decades.

This week, KXAN is airing a special report accompanying the project “A History of Mass Violence,” which launched in mid-November. The hour-long special explores how mass shootings have affected communities across the state, and some more than once. Survivors share stories of heroism as people confronted gunmen, while communities explore what could have led shooters to target them and the signs they wish they had spoken up about.

Many solutions to lessen mass violence have been proposed, and many of the options state leaders are considering rely on citizens to step up. This special touches on those topics and how they could be realistically implemented.

Watch the special report on KXAN from 9-10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.