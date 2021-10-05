Watch: Texas dog owner reunites with her Yorkie after 7 months

DENVER (KDVR) — After seven months and a cross-country move, a woman has reunited with her dog in Denver thanks to a good Samaritan and a microchip.

Dog owner Kenyetta Tyler currently lives in Dallas. She moved to Texas from Denver back in July, but after getting a call from animal control she’d been longing for seven months, she couldn’t fly back to the Mile High City fast enough.

FOX31’s Nicole Fierro captured the emotional reunion between Tyler and her Yorkie Coco. You can watch it in the player above.

Animal control officers say this heartwarming story highlights the importance of microchipping dogs and also making sure the owner’s contact information is up to date.