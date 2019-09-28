Beto O’Rourke speaks about his 2020 presidential campaign at Trib Fest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Congressman from El Paso Beto O’ Rourke will speak at the Texas Tribune Fest about his race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
O’ Rourke made headlines this month after the third Democratic debate in Houston where he emphatically said if elected president he would enforce strict gun control laws and confiscate AR-15s. His comment prompted a response on Twitter from Texas Representative Briscoe Cain that many have criticized as a death treat.
O’ Rourke will talk with MSNBC’s Washington Correspondent Garret Haake.