Beto O’Rourke speaks about his 2020 presidential campaign at Trib Fest

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention, in Manchester, NH. O’Rourke’s call to confiscate the millions of AR- and AK-style firearms in the U.S. raised some big questions. How might it be possible to round up all the millions of those rifles in circulation? Could it be done safely? And would it solve the gun violence problem? (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Congressman from El Paso Beto O’ Rourke will speak at the Texas Tribune Fest about his race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

One-on-One with Beto O'Rourke Watch Beto O'Rourke interview live at The Texas Tribune Festival this Saturday.

O’ Rourke made headlines this month after the third Democratic debate in Houston where he emphatically said if elected president he would enforce strict gun control laws and confiscate AR-15s. His comment prompted a response on Twitter from Texas Representative Briscoe Cain that many have criticized as a death treat.

This is a death threat, Representative. Clearly, you shouldn't own an AR-15—and neither should anyone else. pic.twitter.com/jsiZmwjMDs — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

O’ Rourke will talk with MSNBC’s Washington Correspondent Garret Haake.