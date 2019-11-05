WATCH LIVE: 10 year anniversary memorial of deadly Fort Hood shooting

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Tuesday marks the 10-year anniversary of a terrorist attack at Fort Hood that took the lives of 13 unarmed soldiers and wounded 31 more.
The men and women who lost their lives during the attack are being remembered during a memorial service at the Fort Hood Memorial Pavilion.
U.S. Representatives Roger Williams and John Carter released these statements Tuesday morning:
The act of sheer evil on United States soil 10 years ago today was unthinkable, as 14 innocent lives were taken, including an unborn child. Over the last decade, we have seen extraordinary resilience and an outpouring of support from our community coming together to heal – and because of it, we have showed the world the very best of America. I am forever grateful for the heroic actions of those who brought an end to the violence, and my prayers are with the families of those taken far too soon. Our men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day to protect our freedom and we will never forget the stories of our fallen brothers and sisters. May God bless our troops and may He continue to bless the United States of America.”REP. ROGER WILLIAMS (R) District 25
Ten years ago today, pure evil struck The Great Place when a terrorist killed thirteen men and women and wounded more than thirty others. No matter how many days pass, the horrors of that day remain on my mind, and our community still carries the weight of grief for those we lost. On the anniversary of this tragedy, Erika and I are praying for the families that were forever changed. I also want to convey that I’m immensely proud of the Soldiers at Ft. Hood, the greatest fighting forces the world has ever seen. Their strength and commitment to their fellow brothers and sisters in arms is how they’ve healed since that day. We will never forget their service to our country, or the sacrifices they made when facing evil. God bless Ft. Hood.”Rep. John Carter (R) District 31