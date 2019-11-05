WATCH LIVE: 10 year anniversary memorial of deadly Fort Hood shooting

FILE- In this Nov. 10, 2009 file photo, soldiers salute as they honor victims of the Fort Hood shooting at a memorial service at Fort Hood, Texas. The Army said in a letter addressed to Congress on Friday, Feb. 6, 2015 that the victims of the 2009 shooting that left 13 dead and more than […]

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Tuesday marks the 10-year anniversary of a terrorist attack at Fort Hood that took the lives of 13 unarmed soldiers and wounded 31 more.

The men and women who lost their lives during the attack are being remembered during a memorial service at the Fort Hood Memorial Pavilion.

U.S. Representatives Roger Williams and John Carter released these statements Tuesday morning:

The act of sheer evil on United States soil 10 years ago today was unthinkable, as 14 innocent lives were taken, including an unborn child. Over the last decade, we have seen extraordinary resilience and an outpouring of support from our community coming together to heal – and because of it, we have showed the world the very best of America. I am forever grateful for the heroic actions of those who brought an end to the violence, and my prayers are with the families of those taken far too soon. Our men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day to protect our freedom and we will never forget the stories of our fallen brothers and sisters. May God bless our troops and may He continue to bless the United States of America.” REP. ROGER WILLIAMS (R) District 25