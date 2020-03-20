Walmart wants to hire 15,000 Texans by June as part of mass recruitment drive

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Walmart hopes to hire more than 15,000 people in Texas by the end of May as part of a mass recruitment drive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Grocery stores including Walmart have witnessed increased customer demand during the virus scare, while many jobs have been lost elsewhere, such as in the service industry.

The chain also said that Austin is one of its priority markets in the Lone Star State, as well as Irving, Midland/Odessa and Amarillo.

Anyone interested in applying can click here or text ‘jobs’ to 240240.

On Thursday, Walmart said it will offer cash bonuses totaling more than $365 million to its hourly employees – though workers must have been with the company as of March 1 to qualify.

Workers will also receive their next quarterly bonus a month early, Walmart said.