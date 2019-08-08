Walmart committing $400,000 in support of El Paso in wake of shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Walmart is giving $400,000 to the Sun City in response to the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday.

Walmart announced $400,000 in direct cash grants to help address the needs of the victims, their families and the border community.

To address the urgent need of support, Walmart is providing cash donations to the El Paso Community Foundation’s Shooting Victims’ Fund and Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s El Paso Victims Relief Fund. Walmart is also working closely with local officials and government entities to help meet the needs of those affected.

“Our hearts ache for El Pasoans,” said Greg Foran, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S. in a release. “As we work on helping our associates through this tragedy, we also want to help ensure the community has the resources it needs by providing funds to support the important work the El Paso Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation are doing during this difficult time. We want to support the people of El Paso every step of the way.”

In addition to the commitments to the two foundations, Sam’s Club has donated food and water to the local family at the reunification center and three area hospitals. Walmart is also providing support for its associates through its Resources for Living program to ensure they have what they need at this difficult time.