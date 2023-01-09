WACO, Texas– Arrest affidavits obtained by FOX 44 News show the people suspected of killing 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox lived in the home he purchased.

Waco Police received a missing person report for Wilcox on December 29, 2022. The next day, a homeless woman found his cell phone and turned it in at a convenience store.

Detectives also learned that Wilcox had not visited his gym for ten days, which they were told was highly unusual for him, even in the middle of the holiday season.

Stanley Wilcox. (Courtesy: Waco Police Department)

Officers went to Wilcox’s house on Garrett Avenue and spoke with the three people who shared the home with him: 18-year-old James Keylan Willis, 19-year-old Brandon Xavier, and 18-year-old Heavyn Hamilton.

James Keylan Willis Brandon Xavier Stephens

According to the affidavit, Willis told investigators Wilcox left the home around Christmas Eve, without his car. Willis allowed investigators in the home, and they noticed that Wilcox’s ID and debit card were in the living room, according to officials.

Investigators also noticed a car spare tire left next to the front porch of the home. According to the affidavit, Willis said he emptied the back of a white 2021 Ford Escape with North Carolina license plates so he could load up camping equipment. Investigators also found tools, a knife, cleaning products, and Wilcox’s personal papers outside the vehicle.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Escape and said they discovered indications someone tried to clean up a large amount of blood in the trunk area.

During a search of the home on Jan. 6, detectives interviewed the three people. Court records said Willis and Stephens admitted to shooting Wilcox, cleaning the crime scene, and dropping his body in a ravine near South 9 Street and the Interstate 35 northbound access road.

In the affidavit, Willis and Stephens told investigators they had gotten into a confrontation with Wilcox and he was shot. They told police they decided to, “put him out of his misery” after the shooting.

Wilcox and Stephens both face charges of Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence. They are in the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $1.5 million each.

Heavyn Hamilton

Hamilton is accused of failing to report a felony. She has already bonded out of jail.

(FOX 44 and KXAN contributed to this report)