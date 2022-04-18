TOW, Texas (KXAN) — A Waco murder suspect was arrested in Tow, Texas Monday evening after a four-hour SWAT response.

According to the Waco Police Department, Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47.

Hogan’s body was discovered Friday, after police responded to his home that morning and found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound. A murder warrant was obtained for Garcia on Friday afternoon.

Waco Police said detectives heard Garcia was in the 1300 block of Sleepy Lane, which is in the Buchanan Lake Village neighborhood. The Llano County Sheriff’s Office and Williamson County SWAT responded to the scene and found Garcia had barricaded himself inside a home.

Police said Garcia surrendered to law enforcement after four hours. Two guns were found during his arrest. No one was hurt.

Garcia will be extradited to McLennan County in the next few days, according to Waco PD.